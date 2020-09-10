DEPUTIES: Missing woman last seen in Cove City

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies need your help finding a woman they say was last seen at her home in Cove City.

Deputies say 52-year-old Kathy Rodgers was last seen on Tuesday. They don’t know where she might be headed.

If you have any information about where Rodgers might be, call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357 or 252-636-6620.

