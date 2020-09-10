Craven County Schools reports positive COVID-19 cases

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

While not saying which school or schools, they say, “We have been notified that we have four students and three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. While we cannot legally release the identity of the individuals, we can inform you that our school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined. Please note close contact refers to the individual being less than 6 feet away from others for a total of 15 minutes or more.”

The school system had previously reported on August 30th that a teacher had tested positive.

Craven County Schools says it has implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing.

They also perform daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities.

