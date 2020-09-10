Advertisement

COVID-19 money to improve internet access for North Carolina students

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s state government is using federal COVID-19 relief dollars to purchase equipment so more public school students access online classes and homework help.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week that nearly $40 million would go toward a new partnership involving his administration called NC Student Connect. It’s designed to improve reliable internet for children as they learn remotely this fall due to coronavirus restrictions.

Most of the money will be used to buy and distribute 100,000 wireless high-speed hot spots for students. Other funds will set up high-speed internet in more public locations.

