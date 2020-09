COVID-19 infects ECU fraternities & sororities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says there are now clusters of COVID-19 at most of their fraternities and sororities.

The university announced late Thursday afternoon there were clusters at 13 different Greek organizations with a total of 126 positive cases.

ECU says those in the 13 clusters have all been identified and the university is working closely with the Pitt County Health Department.

Alpha Delta Pi sorority - 7 cases

Alpha Omicron Pi sorority - 10 cases

Alpha Tau Omega fraternity - 10 cases

Alpha Xi Delta fraternity - 15 cases

Chi Omega sorority - 17 cases

Chi Phi fraternity - 10 cases

Delta Zeta sorority - 6 cases

Kappa Delta sorority - 10 cases

Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity - 7 cases

Phi Gamma Delta fraternity - 7 cases

Phi Mu sorority - 8 cases

Sigma Nu fraternity - 9 cases

Zeta Tau Alpha sorority - 10 cases

The university has 17 recognized houses surrounding the campus.

Three weeks ago ECU announced a cluster at Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority with nine positive cases.

