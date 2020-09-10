Carteret County schools confirm four cases of COVID-19 this week
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County school officials say there have been multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week.
According to the school district’s website, two people at White Oak Elementary were confirmed to have the virus on Monday.
School leaders confirmed one case at Bogue Sound Elementary on Tuesday and one more at White Oak Elementary on Wednesday.
