Carteret County man arrested on child pornography charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Newport man Thursday on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators charged 49-year-old Leovigildo Angel with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Angel was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began the investigation after discovering the suspect was in possession of and sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Angel is currently in the Carteret County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

