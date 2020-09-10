Advertisement

Another COVID-19 cluster found at UNCW

UNC Wilmington
UNC Wilmington(WECT)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) has identified another cluster of five COVID-19 cases in a dorm, Keystone Hall, Wednesday September 9.

A cluster of five COVID-19 cases was reported in Belk Hall, on September 3.

According to UNCW’s data dashboard, 250 students and 5 faculty members have tested positive for COVID-19 since August 11, 147 of those occurred since the beginning of September.

On August 30, UNCW identified a cluster of five COVID-19 cases in Sandpiper Hall.

This information came shortly after the school identified two other clusters in different residence halls.

"A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period," according to a press release from the school.

The individuals involved are isolating and receiving medical treatment as needed, but to protect their privacy, the school is not releasing any personal information of the individuals.

“The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance,” according to the release.

Any future clusters that are identified will be shared through emails and through the school’s social media accounts.

