Aerospace company helping to train U.S. military pilots moving to Global TransPark in Kinston

NC Global TransPark
NC Global TransPark(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An aerospace company helping to train U.S. military pilots will soon call Eastern North Carolina home.

Draken International is opening a facility at the Global TransPark in Kinston.

James Pearce with the North Carolina Global TransPark said it’s a good move for the area.

“We’re really excited to have another new client choose NCGTP because it continues the momentum, we’ve seen last couple of years of a lot of new announcements and big companies coming to the area.”

The company owns the world’s largest commercial fleet of privately-owned tactical aircraft. Many of them are jets that flew in the militaries of the United States and foreign countries. The group acts as a pretend enemy, going against U.S. military pilots during training exercises.

Kinston puts the company close to two major clients, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

“Because this area has a rich tradition in military service, we’re glad we can have someone else here to help serve our military clients and help serve our military clients and military neighbors right here at the GTP,” said Pearce.

The company will provide up to 1,000 support missions each year. A representative says there could be an opportunity for more jobs in the future.

