Advertisement

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Bethany Kirkpatrick from Rocky Mount Prep School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 9 is Bethany Kirkpatrick, an eighth grade ELA and french teacher at Rocky Mount Prep School.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 9 is Bethany Kirkpatrick, an eighth grade ELA and french teacher at Rocky Mount Prep School.

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Kirkpatrick is currently in her second year of teaching at the prep school. She graduated from Davidson College from degrees in history and educational studies.

Kirkpatrick says her passions are social and emotional learning in the classroom, helping teachers and students grow their technology skills and creating a culturally responsive, social-justice oriented classroom.

The first person who nominated Ms. Kirkpatrick wrote, "I would like to nominate Ms. Bethany Kirkpatrick for Teacher of the Week. She’s a new teacher at Rocky Mount Prep School in Rocky Mount.

Ms. Kirkpatrick, also known as Ms. K, is a well-rounded, humble, small build, loud voice individual. Ms. K is very supportive of her students and so caring. Not only does she support them at school, but you can look up and she’ll be at the games, after school programs and events and she brings so much spunk with her.

She is so helpful and willing to go beyond the call of duty. She represents her job as a teacher very well! She writes an encouraging note on every report card every six weeks. She makes sure that you know that she is here to help however that she can.

I nominate Ms. K for Teacher of the Week because she is so deserving of this and she believes in ‘her kids.’

I am thankful to have her as my son’s teacher and pray she continues to flourish as a wonderful, loving, kind and supportive teacher!"

Congratulations, Ms. Kirkpatrick!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Pitt County Board of Education replacing 9 in-school days with virtual days

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The Pitt County Board of Education has voted to replace 9 in-person days of instruction with a virtual day on the fall semester calendar.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Serena Current from Washington High School

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 2 is Serena Current, an exceptional children’s teacher at Washington High School.

News

Pitt County schools will stay in-person despite health director’s recommendation

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
School board members discussed COVID-19 options at a special meeting Thursday afternoon.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Sarah Lawrence from Bear Grass Charter School

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 26 is Sarah Lawrence, an agriculture teacher from Bear Grass Charter School.

Latest News

ECU

ECU has third-largest fall enrollment

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU says total enrollment at 28,798 for the fall semester.

News

School district partners with program that encourages reading

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT
|
By Amber Lake
The Martin County School District has partnered with Kids Read Now and their Book Bridge Program in order to help students read more.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Scott Haddock

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
Teacher of the Week: Scott Haddock

Teacher Of The Week

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Scott Haddock from D.H. Conley High School

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for August 19 is Scott Haddock, a career and technical education teacher at D.H. Conley High School.

News

Community college offers free courses to area high school students

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By Stacia Strong
The start of the fall semester is just a few days away for students at Craven Community College. But before the first day of school, the college is reminding area high school students of a program that allows them to take college courses for free.

News

A look inside the 2020-2021 school year

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
|
By Liam Collins
A look inside the 2020-2021 school year. Onslow County school officials say they’ve been working since May to settle the plans for the new school year.