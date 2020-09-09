WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Bethany Kirkpatrick from Rocky Mount Prep School

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 9 is Bethany Kirkpatrick, an eighth grade ELA and french teacher at Rocky Mount Prep School.

Originally from Nashville, Tennessee, Kirkpatrick is currently in her second year of teaching at the prep school. She graduated from Davidson College from degrees in history and educational studies.

Kirkpatrick says her passions are social and emotional learning in the classroom, helping teachers and students grow their technology skills and creating a culturally responsive, social-justice oriented classroom.

The first person who nominated Ms. Kirkpatrick wrote, "I would like to nominate Ms. Bethany Kirkpatrick for Teacher of the Week. She’s a new teacher at Rocky Mount Prep School in Rocky Mount.

Ms. Kirkpatrick, also known as Ms. K, is a well-rounded, humble, small build, loud voice individual. Ms. K is very supportive of her students and so caring. Not only does she support them at school, but you can look up and she’ll be at the games, after school programs and events and she brings so much spunk with her.

She is so helpful and willing to go beyond the call of duty. She represents her job as a teacher very well! She writes an encouraging note on every report card every six weeks. She makes sure that you know that she is here to help however that she can.

I nominate Ms. K for Teacher of the Week because she is so deserving of this and she believes in ‘her kids.’

I am thankful to have her as my son’s teacher and pray she continues to flourish as a wonderful, loving, kind and supportive teacher!"

Congratulations, Ms. Kirkpatrick!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.