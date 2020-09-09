Wayne County Schools welcome back virtual learners to in-person instruction

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Public Schools transition students from online learning to a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. The change goes from Plan C, full remote, to Plan B, a hybrid of face-to-face and remote instruction.

According to district leaders, approximately 11,460 students are taking part in Plan B, which incorporates many health and safety restrictions, It includes health screenings, reduced numbers of students in classrooms, and social distancing.

In Plan B, students are split up in cohorts, which allow students to attend school on-site while others are remote on A, B, or C Days.

Approximately 6,000 students are attending the district’s 100% virtual school program.

“Overall, the opening went smoothly for schools,” states Dr. James Merrill, interim superintendent. “We did have a small number of bus delays and some slowdowns in the car rider line during the health screening process, which was to be expected. We also had a 95% attendance rate with teachers.”

Information about the district’s response to COVID-19 can be found at www.waynecountyschools.org/2020-2021SchoolReopeningUpdates.aspx.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.