Advertisement

Vanceboro Church provides learning center for students

By Stacia Strong
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re now entering the fourth week of virtual learning for many students in Eastern Carolina, and online learning has been hard for many families, especially for those parents that have to go to work. One church is now stepping up to help fill that gap for families and is providing a learning space for kids.

Church offers space for virtual learning
Church offers space for virtual learning(witn)

Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church in Vanceboro is offering kids a place to do their coursework everyday of the week.

Christie Arrington is the Director for the Virtual Learning Center at the church and she says they saw how great the need is for children in the area. "It’s amazing the parent support that we get and the need that our community has been in and I’m just thankful that we’ve been able to do this,” said Arrington.

Arrington also says many of the dozens of students that attend their learning center everyday don’t have access to reliable Wifi.

The Senior Pastor at Holly Hill, Carley Moore says this learning center was an opportunity for the church to step in and fill a need in the community.

“We’re just providing a safe environment for the families in our community and to be able to still go to work, while knowing that their kids are taken care of, their kids are being fed and their kids are doing their coursework. But I was careful to let them know that this is a ministry and so that’s what we’re doing, we’re praying for these kids, we’re praying for these families,” said Moore.

The church operates the learning center from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday- Friday, and it costs $10 per day. The church says they are using the money as a fundraiser to help provide for the church’s costs. They are also looking for volunteers to help out, to find more information you can visit their website, https://www.hollyhillphc.org/home.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AAA says cheaper gas prices will stick around

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Triple-A says the lower gas prices we saw over the Labor Day holiday weekend look like they’ll be around for awhile.

News

Medical kit donated to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has received a donation of a Medical Kit for their K-9 Keno.

News

Pitt County Social Services to begin Healthy Helping Program

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Department of Social Services will begin the Healthy Helping program this week, designed to offer nutritional assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

News

Booze It and Lose It campaign continues with more arrests

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Police, deputies and state troopers across the state were out in force looking for impaired and distracted driving during their Booze It and Lose it Campaign that usually ramps up during holidays.

News

NC Estuarium in Washington welcomes back visitors

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Estuarium in Washington is welcoming back visitors after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Storm debris removal in Bertie County Wednesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup from Hurricane Isiais continues in Bertie County, county officials say more storm debris removal will take place Wednesday, September 9th.

News

NC Highwy Patrol makes moonshine bust

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A traffic stop over the Labor Day weekend by Highway Patrol ended up with the driver charged for having moonshine.

News

Onslow County libraries resume normal hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Onslow County libraries are back in business and have returned to regular operating hours under the state’s latest reopening orders.

News

Lake Charles military specialist talks about recovery efforts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Though some communities are just now starting to get electricity, others are still waiting for utility companies to overcome hurdles to repair power lines.

News

Pollsters discuss methodology, accuracy ahead of November elections

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A recent ECU poll of 1,100 registered voters in North Carolina shows President Donald Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by 2%.