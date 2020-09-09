Vanceboro Church provides learning center for students

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - We’re now entering the fourth week of virtual learning for many students in Eastern Carolina, and online learning has been hard for many families, especially for those parents that have to go to work. One church is now stepping up to help fill that gap for families and is providing a learning space for kids.

Church offers space for virtual learning (witn)

Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church in Vanceboro is offering kids a place to do their coursework everyday of the week.

Christie Arrington is the Director for the Virtual Learning Center at the church and she says they saw how great the need is for children in the area. "It’s amazing the parent support that we get and the need that our community has been in and I’m just thankful that we’ve been able to do this,” said Arrington.

Arrington also says many of the dozens of students that attend their learning center everyday don’t have access to reliable Wifi.

The Senior Pastor at Holly Hill, Carley Moore says this learning center was an opportunity for the church to step in and fill a need in the community.

“We’re just providing a safe environment for the families in our community and to be able to still go to work, while knowing that their kids are taken care of, their kids are being fed and their kids are doing their coursework. But I was careful to let them know that this is a ministry and so that’s what we’re doing, we’re praying for these kids, we’re praying for these families,” said Moore.

The church operates the learning center from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday- Friday, and it costs $10 per day. The church says they are using the money as a fundraiser to help provide for the church’s costs. They are also looking for volunteers to help out, to find more information you can visit their website, https://www.hollyhillphc.org/home.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.