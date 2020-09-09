Time is running out to be counted on the census

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Just three weeks remain to fill out the census and guarantee funding for crucial programs. And census committee members want to emphasize just how easy it is this time around.

“We’ll help you. So there’s really no excuse,” said Onslow County Complete Count Committee Member Sandra Crane. “We just want to know who’s in your house. We don’t care what they are, who they are. There’s just so much that we can do with it. And, I want our fair share.”

About 55% of people in Onslow County have already filled out the census. According to committee members, each person who fills out the census equals about $18,000 in funding over ten years, and the county lost out on over $4 billion after the 2010 census when the response rate was about 70%.

“We’re getting down to the line now,” said Crane. “So, it’s so important that we do this.”

The deadline to fill out the census was originally back in April, but it was postponed to September 30 because of the pandemic. This time around, it’s easier than ever to fill out the census, and the committee stressed that Wednesday.

This is the first year the census can be filled out online. The committee toured six public buildings in the county were public internet access is available. The committee is advertising the buildings as hot spots where you can get help on filling out the census if you don’t have reliable Internet access.

Those buildings are the Belgrade Community Center, the Onslow Senior Services Center, and the Onslow County public libraries in Sneads Ferry, Swansboro, Jacksonville, and Richlands.

According to county officials, about 44% of residents in Onslow County don’t have reliable internet. But that signal could get stronger with a higher response rate.

“We want everything to come to Onslow County that is supposed to come to us,” said Committee Member Brent Anderson. “That money could help to build the internet infrastructure that we have in the county to provide wireless and provide that internet accessibility to more people.”

A better response rate could also help to secure funding for schools, roads and services like what is provided at the Belgrade Community Center in Maysville.

“It’ll definitely help us with our meals,” said Erika Hernandez of the Belgrade Community Center. “So, we can help more families, hopefully, and we can get our numbers up with the seniors.”

Meals that could be better funded if more people fill out the census, according to committee members.

