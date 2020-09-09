Storm debris removal in Bertie County Wednesday

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As the cleanup from Hurricane Isiais continues in Bertie County, county officials say more storm debris removal will take place Wednesday, September 9th.

The County says the NCDOT will complete vegetative debris pickup Wednesday following last month’s deadly tornado.

Tree branches, leaves, logs and plants can be placed next to the curb for pickup.

