Sports Spotlight: Michael Allen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on J.H. Rose three-sport star Michael Allen.

Allen is a rising junior playing for the Rampants who plays football, baseball and runs track and field. He is currently the 100 meter school record holder and hit .444 during a shortened 2020 high school baseball season, a season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s on the football field where Michael Allen shines brightest. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2019 season and also averaged 23.7 yards per kick return on special teams. He has been clocked under a 4.4 in the 4o yard dash, that combined with his stellar work in the classroom has led to scholarship offers from 13 different college schools including ECU, N.C. State, UNC, South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee.

J.H. Rose head football coach Will Bland calls him “A great leader, hard working, motivated, one of the kids you just enjoy coaching.”

Allen has two years left on the high school level before attending college.

