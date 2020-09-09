Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Michael Allen

Michael Allen
Michael Allen(WITN)
By Billy Weaver
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on J.H. Rose three-sport star Michael Allen.

Allen is a rising junior playing for the Rampants who plays football, baseball and runs track and field. He is currently the 100 meter school record holder and hit .444 during a shortened 2020 high school baseball season, a season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s on the football field where Michael Allen shines brightest. He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2019 season and also averaged 23.7 yards per kick return on special teams. He has been clocked under a 4.4 in the 4o yard dash, that combined with his stellar work in the classroom has led to scholarship offers from 13 different college schools including ECU, N.C. State, UNC, South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee.

J.H. Rose head football coach Will Bland calls him “A great leader, hard working, motivated, one of the kids you just enjoy coaching.”

Allen has two years left on the high school level before attending college.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNC announces pay cuts and furloughs for athletic staff

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Dave Jordan
Expecting to lose $30 million and $52 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNC Chapel Hill has announced pay cuts and furloughs for its athletic staff.

Sports

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU football’s season-opening game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be closed to the public due to continued COVID-19 concerns.

Sports

ECU football’s season opener against UCF closed to public

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT

Sports

ECU football resumes practice activities following COVID-19 cluster

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU football activities are back underway after a COVID-19 cluster earlier this month brought them to a halt.

Latest News

Sports

ECU football resumes practice activities following COVID-19 cluster

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Keeshawn Silver

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT

Sports

WITN Sports Spotlight: Keeshawn Silver

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
Rocky Mount senior and UNC commit Keeshawn Silver is the winner of our very first WITN Sports Spotlight award!

Sports

ECU student-athletes organize ‘unity march’ for social equality

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
What seemed like the entire ECU athletics department — student-athletes, coaches, staff, and other personnel — organized a ’unity march’ from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to the Cupola on campus Monday afternoon.

Sports

Video montage of ECU's unity march on Monday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT

Sports

ECU student-athletes organize ‘unity march’ for social equality

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm