Pollsters discuss methodology, accuracy ahead of November elections

1,100 registered voters in North Carolina shows President Donald Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by 2%.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With just 55 days until the November elections, recent polls are giving voters in the state an early look at which candidates have the edge in their respective races.

With a new poll released just last week, experts with the ECU Center for Survey Research are forecasting what’s to come when voters hit the polls.

“We’re close enough to election day that the ‘likely voter model’ is really the way to go with polling,” says the center’s director Dr. Peter Francia.

It’s part of the university’s hybrid approach that provides a more accurate outlook, using both telephone and online surveys to research polling data.

After the data is collected, they analyze it for any imbalances in polling subjects.

“If there are any imbalances after we’ve administered the survey online and over the phone, there’s a mathematical formula that adjusts the sample,” Francia explains.

That adjustment ensures the sample is consistent with 2016 voter turnout demographics like age, race, gender, and education.

Their most recent poll of 1,100 registered voters in North Carolina shows President Donald Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by 2%.

The same poll shows Governor Roy Cooper leading challenger Dan Forest by 10%, with researchers leaving about a 3% margin for error.

But after what was for some a surprising win by Trump in 2016, researchers say polling errors have been overstated.

“The errors weren’t that big in relative terms. They were concentrated in the upper Midwest, and a lot of people changed their minds at the last minute,” says Dr. Jason Husser, the Director of the Elon University Poll.

Both Francia and Husser point to polling in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin as a big part of the surprise in 2016.

Each of their preliminary polls incorrectly predicted Hillary Clinton to claim victory in the state, with the electoral votes ultimately swinging the opposite way.

According to both men, a number of websites also created their own forecasts based on polls from a number of sources, overwhelmingly suggesting Clinton would come out on top.

While those issues are out of their control, Husser says researchers have learned from, and fixed, their errors from four years ago.

“The types of people that answer the phones and are willing to talk to pollsters tend to be more educated, so a lot of polls had way too many people with college degrees,” Husser explains.

ECU’s recent polls only show about 3-4% of voters still undecided between Trump and Biden.

