Pitt County Social Services to begin Healthy Helping Program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Department of Social Services will begin the Healthy Helping program this week, designed to offer nutritional assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

The program is a partnership with Reinvestment Partners of North Carolina. It will be administered through the Economic Support Services Division of DSS, and run through December 31, 2020.

The Healthy Helping program will provide an additional $40 per month payment to current recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), who have been impacted by COVID-19. This $40 will be specifically for purchasing fruits and vegetables at local Food Lion grocery stores. Enrolling in the Healthy Helping program does require a Food Lion MVP card number; however DSS staff will assist anyone who does not have an MVP card in obtaining one.

For more information on the Healthy Helping program in general, visit Reinvestment Partners' website at www.healthy-helping.org. To receive more information on how to apply in Pitt County, call 252-902-1352.

