Pitt County man charged with trafficking heroin

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following a month-long investigation, a Stokes man has been charged with trafficking heroin and other drug offenses.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Mack Ebron at his home at 5114 Oakley Road.

During their search detectives say they located and seized approximately 24 grams of heroin, 33 grams of marijuana, and approximately $1,100.

Ebron is charged with trafficking of heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Ebron was also served with two unrelated outstanding warrants.

He was released after posting a $51,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.