Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds and showers holding down temps
We’ll continue dodging showers through at least Friday
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW
Wednesday & Thursday
A trough of low pressure will remain over the area through Thursday. Rain chances will continue around 60% to 70% through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon/evening hours. Winds will be out of the northeast at 4 to 8 mph. The cloud cover, combined with the northeast breeze will cap highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will dip to the low to mid 70s.
Friday & The Weekend
A cold front will approach the area Friday keeping a good coverage of showers and storms popping across the area. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 40% or less. Weekend highs will continue to run in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.