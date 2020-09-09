Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds and showers holding down temps

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Wednesday & Thursday

A trough of low pressure will remain over the area through Thursday. Rain chances will continue around 60% to 70% through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon/evening hours. Winds will be out of the northeast at 4 to 8 mph. The cloud cover, combined with the northeast breeze will cap highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will dip to the low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will run near 60% through the end of the week. (WITN)

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach the area Friday keeping a good coverage of showers and storms popping across the area. As the front slides slowly southward over the weekend rain chances will trend down to 40% or less. Weekend highs will continue to run in the mid 80s with lows in the low 70s. If the front stalls over the area Saturday, rain chances will come back up a bit both Saturday and Sunday, but right now it’s trending a little drier for the weekend.