Pet of the Week: Nellie Ruth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nellie Ruth.

She is about three-years-old with plenty of puppy energy. Volunteers say she is active, goofy and incredibly entertaining. She is always wagging her tail and is as happy as can be, but be prepared to give her a lot of attention!

Volunteers say she is also very smart and picks up quickly on almost anything you try to teach her. She currently knows a few tricks and is always eager to learn more.

She does well with other dogs and would probably do well in an adult only home or with a home older children.

If you are interested in adopting Nellie Ruth or any of the other pets at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.