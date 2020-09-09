Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Nellie Ruth

This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nellie Ruth.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nellie Ruth.

She is about three-years-old with plenty of puppy energy. Volunteers say she is active, goofy and incredibly entertaining. She is always wagging her tail and is as happy as can be, but be prepared to give her a lot of attention!

Volunteers say she is also very smart and picks up quickly on almost anything you try to teach her. She currently knows a few tricks and is always eager to learn more.

She does well with other dogs and would probably do well in an adult only home or with a home older children.

If you are interested in adopting Nellie Ruth or any of the other pets at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Josie and Jitterbug

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from Saving Graces 4 Felines are Jitterbug and Josie!

Pets

Pet of the Week: Max

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Max.

Pets

Saving Graces: Astro

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Astro.

Pets

Pet of the Week: The Games Litter

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is the Game litter.

Latest News

Pets

Saving Graces: Cupcake and Sailor

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cats from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Cupcake and Sailor.

Pets

Saving Graces: Tigger

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Tigger.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Feta

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:20 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Feta.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Juliet

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Juliet!

Pets

Saving Graces: Julia & Delta

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Both Julia and Delta are available for adoption through Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Tinley

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Tinley.