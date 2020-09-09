Onslow County libraries resume normal hours

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County libraries are back in business and have returned to regular operating hours under the state’s latest reopening orders.

Library workers have spent the months since COVID-19 shut their doors doing an inventory on their book and multimedia holdings.

They’ve also been loaning items out through curbside service and helping county emergency operations.

Employees also want people to know they can use library WiFi even from the parking lot, for their children’s remote learning work.

But they say reopening the buildings is a milestone they’re happy to reach.

Library Director Virginia Sharp March says, “We’re very excited the normal hours back because it gives us a sense of normalcy.”

Masks are required in Onslow County’s libraries, and social distancing is encouraged.

Employees will also continue virtual services for people who do not want to visit in person.

