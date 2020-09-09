One person injured in Morehead City shooting

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting where a man was shot and injured.

A call came in of a reported shooting at a residence located on East Hedrick Drive.

Deputies arrived and found one male victim that had been shot at the residence.

The victim was transported to Carteret Health Care and later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville,

The sheriff’s office says it is currently investigating and there is no threat to public safety.

No further information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.