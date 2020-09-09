New construction could plug up two problems at once in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction over ten years in the making in Jacksonville means the ‘Streetscape’ project is beginning to plug up some of the downtown area’s biggest problems.

“All the leaves and the pine cones and the pine straw and the trash come with the flooding and the water,” said Bundage Guy, who works right off New Bridge Street downtown. “It’s gotten worse as time progressed. Probably, things are getting older.”

Guy said he’s been asking the city of Jacksonville to tackle New Bridge Street’s major flooding problem for over ten years. When it does rain, Guy said the flood water backs up off Bordeaux Street, onto the four-lane road, floods the sidewalk, and sometimes seeps into his office space.

That could change very soon, though. The city of Jacksonville began work on its ‘Streetscape' project, which would plant more trees, reconstruct sidewalks, and build a median on New Bridge Street, which would cut the road from two lanes to one lane each way.

“As we tried to move the project forward, we realized there are some associated changes in the infrastructure,” said Jacksonville Deputy City Manager Ron Massey.

The project, according to Massey, is meant to attract more visitors, and therefore more businesses, to the downtown area. That area is currently flooded with empty spaces. But first, the city had to address major reconstruction.

“We worked with the businesses to make sure that they could continue to operate,” said Massey. “We will do the same thing when we actually get into the phase where we start interrupting some of the flow of traffic on the street.”

Before the area becomes what city officials want it to be, they first have to address the area’s major flooding problem by reconstructing the drainage system under nearby College Street.

“What we’ll notice, or hopefully not notice, is flooding that we’ve seen in the past,” said City of Jacksonville Engineer Jason Miles. “The idea is to create more capacity for getting the storm water off of New Bridge Street more quickly.”

That project will close down the road for about three weeks, but plug up Guy’s major pumping problem.

“I certainly don’t want to shift the problem to another spot,” said Guy. I’m not an engineer, so I don’t know if it will or will not. But we have got to do something here."

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.