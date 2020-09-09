Advertisement

New Bern’s Tryon Palace reopens Monday

Tryon Palace
Tryon Palace(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular historic site here in the East is set to reopen on Monday. Visitors will now be able to go to Tryon Palace in New Bern.

They can take tours and see museum exhibits in the history center. There will be a limited number of people allowed in at one time and some historic sites and exhibits will stay closed.

Social distancing is also required and sanitation procedures take place between tour groups. All palace tours are limited to the first floor and cellar.

The gardens and palace grounds remain open for self-guided tours.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ECU changes Honors College admissions requirement

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
After several years of discussions, ECU leaders say they have decided to change one requirement and now admit students who transfer from a state community college into the Honors College at ECU.

News

Sheriff’s Office welcomes new specialized K9

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has officially welcomed a new member to their team, and this one comes with incredible tracking abilities.

News

Butterfield Transportation Center reopens building for patron breaks only

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In Greenville, the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center building is open again for the first time in months, but with very limited hours.

News

One person injured in Morehead City shooting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting where a man was shot and injured.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Three people arrested in Cook Out parking lot assault case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say they have arrested three people for an assault that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

News

NEW INFO: Bodies found in Pitt County home identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The bodies of Justin Bailey and Mary Sanchez were discovered at a home on South Grimesland Bridge Road.

Military

COVID-19 case confirmed at Camp Lejeune school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Marines say the positive case happened at Bitz Intermediate School.

News

DEPUTIES: Craven County sex offender facing charges involving minor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Deputies say a registered sex offender is facing new sex crime charges.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State says Pitt County has 5 more deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
In figures released late Wednesday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 24 deaths in Pitt County.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Clouds and showers holding down temps

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers through Friday.