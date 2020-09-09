New Bern’s Tryon Palace reopens Monday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular historic site here in the East is set to reopen on Monday. Visitors will now be able to go to Tryon Palace in New Bern.

They can take tours and see museum exhibits in the history center. There will be a limited number of people allowed in at one time and some historic sites and exhibits will stay closed.

Social distancing is also required and sanitation procedures take place between tour groups. All palace tours are limited to the first floor and cellar.

The gardens and palace grounds remain open for self-guided tours.

