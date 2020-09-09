Advertisement

NC Highwy Patrol makes moonshine bust

Driver busted for having moonshine
Driver busted for having moonshine(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop over the Labor Day weekend by Highway Patrol ended up with the driver charged for having moonshine.

Highway Patrol says Trooper C. Oxendine stopped a vehicle in Cumberland County for speeding.

After investigating, they say Oxendine found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine & a firearm.

Alcohol Law Enforcement has charged the driver with alcohol and concealed weapon offenses and special agents are continuing the investigation.

