NC Highwy Patrol makes moonshine bust
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop over the Labor Day weekend by Highway Patrol ended up with the driver charged for having moonshine.
Highway Patrol says Trooper C. Oxendine stopped a vehicle in Cumberland County for speeding.
After investigating, they say Oxendine found 20 gallons of suspected moonshine & a firearm.
Alcohol Law Enforcement has charged the driver with alcohol and concealed weapon offenses and special agents are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.