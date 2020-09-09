NC Estuarium in Washington welcomes back visitors

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Estuarium in Washington is welcoming back visitors after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

Following Governor Roy Cooper’s phase 2.5 restrictions, only 20 people are allowed inside at a time, and masks are required for visitors ages 12 and up.

People will get the chance to see baby alligators, toads, snakes and blue crabs, and employees said there’s plenty of history to learn about.

“If you’d like to have something to do it can take 45 minutes to four hours depending on really what you’re into the other thing we’re providing right now and one of my favorites is sort of a personal tour into the estuarium,” said Lead Estuarium Educational Programmer Russ Chessom.

The estuarium’s exhibit hall is open Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

