Medical kit donated to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has received a donation of a Medical Kit for their K-9 Keno.

The donation comes from the K9 Defender Fund, a non-profit organization that provides medical bags specifically for working military, police, and emergency response team K9 units across the country.

Each kit includes items to treat a wide range of injuries K9s may suffer while serving on the front lines, including Narcan for possible narcotics exposures and costs $265.

K9 Handler, Deputy Kacey Wilson applied for this donation for his partner Keno.

The organization only awards 10 bags per month in total and this is the first award received by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

