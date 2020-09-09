Lake Charles military specialist talks about recovery efforts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (WITN) - Power restoration is still a struggle in Lake Charles, Louisiana—the city ravaged by Hurricane Laura almost two weeks ago.

Though some communities are just now starting to get electricity, others are still waiting for utility companies to overcome hurdles to repair power lines.

Lake Charles military specialist Jeremy Stevens was in Lake Charles when Hurricane Laura hit. The headquarters was destroyed.

Stevens said, “Scariest event in my life. I took off running and all I could do was just pray. Hundreds of soldiers, just running. The lights were out. ”

He heard transformers blowing up and buildings falling apart. And now, the aftermath of what’s left of the place he calls home, has many trying to rebuild.

“It was heartbreaking, because I grew up here in Lake Charles. And to see Laura not spare a building, that was heartbreaking." said Stevens.

Though it isn’t his first hurricane, this is the strongest hurricane Stevens has weathered.

Here is a gallery of Steven’s powerful photos:

Communities nearby, like Toomey and Starks, reportedly just starting to get their power restored, but for Lake Charles, not so much.

Stevens said, “We’re still without power, still without water. It’s going on two weeks now.”

Entergy, the utility company in Southwest Louisiana, said all nine transmission lines into the area were damages and rendered inoperable.

Cedrick Lee lives in Greenville, but he grew up in DeRidder—about an hour away from Lake Charles. He worries for his 85-year-old mother, Elmary who can’t go back home.

Lee said, “It went through her house as a Category 3. and she’s been without electricity ever since.”

Lee says phone calls have been sporadic, but his mother is OK. His brother, close by, is helping her.

“She really does miss just having her own electricity and not depending on a generator," Lee said.

Stevens says restoring the power won’t be enough for people to come home.

“Even with power back on, there’s still a lot of people who have to stay away, because there’s so many houses that are destroyed and businesses. Like, you can’t return. There’s no jobs. There’s no homes. So, even with power back on, that’s just one problem that’s fixed. Now, it’s like, ‘Ok where are these people going to live at? And what schools are these children going to go to?,’” Stevens said.

He says troops are focusing on recovery missions and helping out wherever they can.

There is a trailer set up with water for servicemen to shower.

Stevens: “We’re just doing whatever we can do to try to help rebuild this city and get things back to normal. ”

If you’d like to help the Lake Charles Community, an organization called Hearts with Hands, out of Asheville, has made a trip down to SWLA, and is collecting donations, and looking for volunteers. Visit their website here.

The Hurricane Laura death toll in the state of Louisiana is at least 25.

