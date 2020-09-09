Advertisement

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died.
Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald “Khalis” Bell, a co-founder and singer of the group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 68.

Bell died at his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday morning with his wife by his side, publicist Sujata Murthy said. The cause of death has not been released.

Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop. After a brief downturn, the group enjoyed a return to stardom in the ’80s.

The group won a Grammy in 1978 for their work on the soundtrack for “Saturday Night Fever.”

Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs including “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including “Rocky” and “Baby Boy.” The song was also used in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Justice Dept. push into Trump case could prompt dismissal

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department’s action is “a normal application of the law. The law is clear. It is done frequently,” Barr said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago.

National

Boy’s shooting raises questions about police crisis training

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Salt Lake City officers who came were not specialists in crisis intervention but had some mental health training, and they ended up shooting the boy as he ran away because they believed he made threats involving a weapon, authorities said.

News

ECU changes Honors College admissions requirement

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
After several years of discussions, ECU leaders say they have decided to change one requirement and now admit students who transfer from a state community college into the Honors College at ECU.

News

Sheriff’s Office welcomes new specialized K9

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has officially welcomed a new member to their team, and this one comes with incredible tracking abilities.

Latest News

News

Butterfield Transportation Center reopens building for patron breaks only

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
In Greenville, the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center building is open again for the first time in months, but with very limited hours.

News

One person injured in Morehead City shooting

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting where a man was shot and injured.

News

New Bern’s Tryon Palace reopens Monday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A popular historic site here in the East is set to reopen on Monday. Visitors will now be able to go to Tryon Palace in New Bern.

National

American Airlines OKs Black Lives Matter pins for employees

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas-based American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees show support for the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.

News

UPDATE: Three people arrested in Cook Out parking lot assault case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say they have arrested three people for an assault that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

National

Big drop reported in vaping by US teenagers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts think last year’s outbreak of vaping related illnesses and deaths may have scared off some kids, but they believe other factors contributed to the drop, including higher age limits and flavor bans.