Greenville gym owner denied unemployment benefits, searches for answers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym owner in our area was denied unemployment benefits because “the separation from work wasn’t due to COVID-19,” and now this denial is getting attention from the Lt. Governor’s Office.

Richard Hooten has been in the fitness business for more than 20 years and co-owns Body Sculptors Inc. in Greenville.

He said when the pandemic started, he filed for unemployment because he knew he’d be closed for a while.

He and his wife kept getting told they were ineligible for unemployment benefits or back pay until a few weeks went by and he noticed that his wife’s account was credited $125.00 dollars a week, but not his.

“Sure enough I got this denial letter right here. 'You have not met the eligibility requirements based on the available information, your separation from employment or self-employment was not due to COVID-19.”

Now, he says he is confused because his wife was granted eligibility and he was not, even though they’ve worked at the same gym for the last 18 years.

So he took his case to the Lt. Governors Office who tweeted about the situation and wrote Hooten saying he was looking into it to try and get the issue resolved.

Hooton said even though gyms opened last Friday, it’s doesn’t make up for the lost revenue during the months prior.

WITN reached out to Governor Roy Cooper’s office about the denial and haven’t heard anything back.

