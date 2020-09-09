Advertisement

Greenville gym owner denied unemployment benefits, searches for answers

A gym owner was sent this letter, denying him of unemployment benefits.
A gym owner was sent this letter, denying him of unemployment benefits.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym owner in our area was denied unemployment benefits because “the separation from work wasn’t due to COVID-19,” and now this denial is getting attention from the Lt. Governor’s Office.

Richard Hooten has been in the fitness business for more than 20 years and co-owns Body Sculptors Inc. in Greenville.

He said when the pandemic started, he filed for unemployment because he knew he’d be closed for a while.

He and his wife kept getting told they were ineligible for unemployment benefits or back pay until a few weeks went by and he noticed that his wife’s account was credited $125.00 dollars a week, but not his.

Now, he says he is confused because his wife was granted eligibility and he was not, even though they’ve worked at the same gym for the last 18 years.

So he took his case to the Lt. Governors Office who tweeted about the situation and wrote Hooten saying he was looking into it to try and get the issue resolved.

Hooton said even though gyms opened last Friday, it’s doesn’t make up for the lost revenue during the months prior.

WITN reached out to Governor Roy Cooper’s office about the denial and haven’t heard anything back.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Executive Director for Northeastern Chapter of Red Cross heads to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Amber Lake
One man here in the East is leaving Wednesday morning to head down to the devastation and offer a helping hand to the victims.

News

UNC Wilmington splitting up roommates to reduce COVID spread

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
UNC Wilmington leaders said Tuesday that they are splitting roommates in on-campus housing in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19

News

Department of Justice warns of scammers claiming to be with DOJ, preying on elderly

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of NC says the Department of Justice has received multiple reports that individuals claiming to represent the DOJ are calling people as part of an imposter scam.

News

Wayne County Schools welcome back virtual learners to in-person instruction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wayne County Public Schools transition students from online learning to a mix of virtual and in-person instruction. The change goes from Plan C, full remote, to Plan B, a hybrid of face-to-face and remote instruction.

Latest News

News

AAA says cheaper gas prices will stick around

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Triple-A says the lower gas prices we saw over the Labor Day holiday weekend look like they’ll be around for awhile.

News

Medical kit donated to Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K-9

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has received a donation of a Medical Kit for their K-9 Keno.

News

Pitt County Social Services to begin Healthy Helping Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Department of Social Services will begin the Healthy Helping program this week, designed to offer nutritional assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

News

Booze It and Lose It campaign continues with more arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Police, deputies and state troopers across the state were out in force looking for impaired and distracted driving during their Booze It and Lose it Campaign that usually ramps up during holidays.

News

NC Estuarium in Washington welcomes back visitors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Estuarium in Washington is welcoming back visitors after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

News

Storm debris removal in Bertie County Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
As the cleanup from Hurricane Isiais continues in Bertie County, county officials say more storm debris removal will take place Wednesday, September 9th.