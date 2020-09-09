Food truck drive-thru to offer taste of cancelled county fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There will be no rides or games at the Pitt County Fairgrounds this year, thanks to COVID-19. But some organizers still wanted to provide residents with a taste of the fall tradition.

They’ve created the Pitt County Fair Foods Drive-thru, which will take place on September 19 and 20 from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

There will be about 10 food trucks from Pitt County and beyond serving fair food along with some special additions.

Even stuffed animals will be available - just without the games.

Organizer Jumail Blount said it will be a simple way to let visitors take their minds off of the pandemic.

“There’s not a lot to do to enjoy yourself so we’re just trying to come up with new innovative ways to be able to create good moments, good memories, hold onto some of the events around town that have become a tradition for years,” said Blount.

Isaiah Turner owns Zay’s Place, one of the participating food trucks.

“Under the circumstances with COVID, it’s going to bring us that traditional fall fair festival that we look forward to every year; going to the fair, enjoying that weather change,” said Turner.

Blount says all you have to do at the drive thru is pull up, check off what you want, and servers will bring it to your car.

Tickets to the event can be found here.

