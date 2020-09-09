Advertisement

Executive Director for Northeastern Chapter of Red Cross heads to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts

By Amber Lake
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Laura ripped through Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of people without power, food or any help at all.

One man here in the East is leaving Wednesday morning to head down to the devastation and offer a helping hand to the victims.

Hurricane Marco and then Hurricane Laura battered Louisiana and Texas leaving lots of people in need.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a large area of devastation and they can use all the help that they can get."

Mace Robinson is the Executive Director for the Northeastern Chapter of the Red Cross in eastern Carolina and says in such a large area of destruction, he wants to help in any way he can.

He said he’s doing what others have done for our state.

Robinson said he will be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for at least two weeks but will stay as long as he needs to in order to help.

He will be helping out community partners in that area, in any way he can.

Robinson’s flight leaves Wednesday morning and said he will keep WITN posted on how the relief efforts are going in Louisiana.

He said 29 volunteers from Eastern NC are helping out virtually and physically in both Texas and Louisiana.

Robinson also said people can help with some of the relief efforts right from their cities by donating blood and money to the American Red Cross.

Donate

