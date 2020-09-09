Executive Director for Northeastern Chapter of Red Cross heads to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Laura ripped through Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of people without power, food or any help at all.

One man here in the East is leaving Wednesday morning to head down to the devastation and offer a helping hand to the victims.

Hurricane Marco and then Hurricane Laura battered Louisiana and Texas leaving lots of people in need.

“It’s one of those things where it’s a large area of devastation and they can use all the help that they can get."

Mace Robinson is the Executive Director for the Northeastern Chapter of the Red Cross in eastern Carolina and says in such a large area of destruction, he wants to help in any way he can.

He said he’s doing what others have done for our state.

“When we had Florence and Matthew up here, Louisiana volunteered and were some of the first ones to come through and say ‘hey we are on the way to North Carolina, we are going to help.’ And so our Red Cross volunteers, everyone knows we are 91% volunteer organization, it’s really important to have those volunteers on the ground”

Robinson said he will be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for at least two weeks but will stay as long as he needs to in order to help.

“It’s important for us to show that camaraderie for our fellow Americans, everyone. You just don’t know when we will be next. You don’t know when a hurricane is going to hit.”

He will be helping out community partners in that area, in any way he can.

Robinson’s flight leaves Wednesday morning and said he will keep WITN posted on how the relief efforts are going in Louisiana.

He said 29 volunteers from Eastern NC are helping out virtually and physically in both Texas and Louisiana.

Robinson also said people can help with some of the relief efforts right from their cities by donating blood and money to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.