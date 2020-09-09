Advertisement

ECU changes Honors College admissions requirement

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After several years of discussions, ECU leaders say they have decided to change one requirement and now admit students who transfer from a state community college into the Honors College at ECU.

Previously, the Honors College application was available only to first-year students applying to ECU immediately after graduating from high school who met the minimum SAT/ACT test scores and GPA requirements. According to Honors Colors leaders, the Honors College and Office of Undergraduate Admissions discussed admitting transfer students, and began laying the groundwork in spring 2019 to start the process.

Margaret Turner, Honors College director of admissions and recruitment, said, “We recognize that there are many great students who choose to attend community college first for many reasons. We want to reward their hard work and academic achievement by offering them a place in the Honors College.”

The college will accept 10 transfer students as Centennial Fellows for the entering fall 2021 class. Each student will receive a scholarship valued at $1,250 per semester for five semesters along with all of the benefits associated with participation in the Honors College.

“Student success is at the very core of ECU’s mission and its commitment to North Carolina. In turn, there are many pathways to success. Starting out at a community college or another university before finding your way to ECU’s opportunities is fine with us. We know that our Honors College is an excellent destination for any college student,” said Interim ECU Chancellor Ron Mitchelson.

Community college students interested in applying should submit a completed application for undergraduate transfer admission to ECU by Dec. 8. To be eligible, a student must have completed 24 credit hours post-high school, have a 3.5 cumulative GPA, last attended an N.C. community college, and plan to attend ECU in fall 2021 as a campus-based student.

“The benefits for the university include the ability to engage and attract more high-achieving and talented prospective transfer students to ECU and elevate the services and opportunities we are able to provide for transfer students,” said Erica Hoyt, associate director for transfer recruitment at ECU. “In addition, the Honors College continuously seeks to add diversity to their community of scholars, which includes students that may have started their academic journey at a community college.” For more information, visit the Honors College transfer students website or contact Turner at turnerm@ecu.edu.

