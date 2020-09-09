Advertisement

Dollar store robbed twice in three days

This dollar store was robbed twice in three days this week.
This dollar store was robbed twice in three days this week.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a dollar store was robbed twice in just three days.

Edgecombe County deputies say the Dollar General in Princeville was first robbed Sunday around 9:00 p.m. and then again on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

In the first holdup, two armed men came into the store and got away with cash. On Tuesday, an armed man came in and also left with some money.

In both cases, the robbers had their get-away vehicle parked a block behind the store around some abandoned houses.

Deputies did not say if the two robberies were connected.

Anyone with information on the holdups should call investigators at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State says Pitt County has 5 more deaths

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
In figures released late Wednesday morning, the Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 24 deaths in Pitt County.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Clouds and showers holding down temps

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an umbrella nearby for scattered showers through Friday.

News

UPDATE: State investigating gym owner’s claims about being denied unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Lake
A gym owner in our area was denied unemployment benefits because “the separation from work wasn’t due to COVID-19,” and now this denial is getting attention from the Lt. Governor’s Office.

News

Executive Director for Northeastern Chapter of Red Cross heads to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been almost two weeks since Hurricane Laura ripped through Texas and Louisiana, leaving thousands of people without power, food or any help at all.

Latest News

News

Greenville gym owner denied unemployment benefits, searches for answers

Updated: 2 hours ago
A gym owner in our area was denied unemployment benefits because “the separation from work wasn’t due to COVID-19,” and now this denial is getting attention from the Lt. Governor’s Office.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Nellie Ruth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Nellie Ruth.

Teacher Of The Week

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Bethany Kirkpatrick from Rocky Mount Prep School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 9 is Bethany Kirkpatrick, an eighth grade ELA and french teacher at Rocky Mount Prep School.

News

NCEL 09-08-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

News

Megamillions 09-08-20

Updated: 12 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Executive Director for Northeastern Chapter of Red Cross heads to Louisiana to help with hurricane relief efforts

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
One man here in the East is leaving Wednesday morning to head down to the devastation and offer a helping hand to the victims.