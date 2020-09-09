Dollar store robbed twice in three days

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a dollar store was robbed twice in just three days.

Edgecombe County deputies say the Dollar General in Princeville was first robbed Sunday around 9:00 p.m. and then again on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

In the first holdup, two armed men came into the store and got away with cash. On Tuesday, an armed man came in and also left with some money.

In both cases, the robbers had their get-away vehicle parked a block behind the store around some abandoned houses.

Deputies did not say if the two robberies were connected.

Anyone with information on the holdups should call investigators at 252-641-7911.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.