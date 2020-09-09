DEPUTIES: Craven County sex offender facing charges involving minor

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a registered sex offender is facing new sex crime charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says that Melvin Ollison, 65, of Vanceboro, has been charged with indecent liberties with a minor, first degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.

Officials say that Ollison has been on the sex offender registry since September of 2017 when he was convicted in Pamlico County for sexual battery.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and is asking for anyone with information about Ollison to give them a call at 252-636-6620.

