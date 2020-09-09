Advertisement

Department of Justice warns of scammers claiming to be with DOJ, preying on elderly

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of NC says the Department of Justice has received multiple reports that individuals claiming to represent the DOJ are calling people as part of an imposter scam.

Reports to the National Elder Fraud Hotline indicate these scammers falsely represent themselves as Department of Justice investigators or employees and attempt to obtain personal information from the call recipient, or they leave a voicemail with a return phone number. The return phone number directs users to a recorded menu that matches the recorded menu for the department’s main phone number. Eventually, the user reaches an “operator” who steers the user to someone claiming to be an investigator. That “investigator” then attempts to gain the user’s personal information.

“In a time of a national pandemic it is unconscionable for these scammers to prey upon our nation’s most vulnerable victims by pretending to be associated with the United States Department of Justice,” commented United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. “Your Department of Justice does not do business this way and does not seek your personal identifying information over the telephone. We don’t make threats over the phone; we don’t cut deals over the phone and we don’t use investigators who do it for us.”

Those who receive these calls are encouraged not to provide personal information and to report these scams to the FTC via their website or by calling 877–FTC–HELP (877-382-4357). Fraud can also be reported to the FBI for law enforcement action at https://www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/report-fraud.

The National Elder Fraud Hotline Can be found at https://stopelderfraud.ovc.ojp.gov/.

