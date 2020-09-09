Covid-19 Vaccine drug company halts coronavirus vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some are counting on the Covid-19 Vaccine to get us back to normal, while others are willing to wait and see how the new COVID vaccines will perform. Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said “I think a vaccine for Covid is important to help bring this to an eventual end.”

But there is still much doubt and uncertainty of the new vaccine trials with many drug makers racing to the finish line to have a vaccine ready soon, but one is having to stop the drug trial and examine a potential problem with the vaccine, a concern drug makers say is common in the drug trial process.

Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Professor of Infectious Diseases said. “This is the sort of event that can occur in a vaccine trial. We don’t know whether it is related to the vaccine. This could of been in a person who got the placebo.”

The company AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine is in its later stage studies. According to company leaders, they are having to pause their study to investigate.

The company is looking into whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained illness” is a side effect of the vaccine.

“We don’t want to rush these trials, we want them done in a very rigorous fashion and this is an example of why. If a serious adverse medical event occurs, we want it, investigated.” said Schaffner.

He added, these temporary holds aren’t unusual and investigating a reaction like this is a part of safety testing.

There are two other vaccines in their final testing stages also. One is made by Moderna Inc. and the second by Pfizer and Germany BioNTech.

Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail said, “We have been told by the state, Department of Health and Human Services to prepare for vaccination campaigns.”

For the vaccine that’s ready first, the Pitt County Health Director encourages people to consider getting it.

“If we liken this to a fire, every person that we make unburnable is another person who can’t be in that chain of transmission,” said Silvernail.

