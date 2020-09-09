Advertisement

Covid-19 Vaccine drug company halts coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)
By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some are counting on the Covid-19 Vaccine to get us back to normal, while others are willing to wait and see how the new COVID vaccines will perform. Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said “I think a vaccine for Covid is important to help bring this to an eventual end.”

But there is still much doubt and uncertainty of the new vaccine trials with many drug makers racing to the finish line to have a vaccine ready soon, but one is having to stop the drug trial and examine a potential problem with the vaccine, a concern drug makers say is common in the drug trial process.

Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Professor of Infectious Diseases said. “This is the sort of event that can occur in a vaccine trial. We don’t know whether it is related to the vaccine. This could of been in a person who got the placebo.”

The company AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine is in its later stage studies. According to company leaders, they are having to pause their study to investigate.

The company is looking into whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained illness” is a side effect of the vaccine.

“We don’t want to rush these trials, we want them done in a very rigorous fashion and this is an example of why. If a serious adverse medical event occurs, we want it, investigated.” said Schaffner.

He added, these temporary holds aren’t unusual and investigating a reaction like this is a part of safety testing.

There are two other vaccines in their final testing stages also. One is made by Moderna Inc. and the second by Pfizer and Germany BioNTech.

Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail said, “We have been told by the state, Department of Health and Human Services to prepare for vaccination campaigns.”

For the vaccine that’s ready first, the Pitt County Health Director encourages people to consider getting it.

“If we liken this to a fire, every person that we make unburnable is another person who can’t be in that chain of transmission,” said Silvernail.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Three people arrested in Cook Out parking lot assault case

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Police say they have arrested three people for an assault that was captured on video and went viral on social media.

News

Sidewalk work to get underway in Jacksonville

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Work is set to get underway on sidewalks in several areas of Jacksonville to eliminate what might be trip or fall hazards.

News

Local artists drop new song to uplift community

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
- Three friends and local artists contribute to the new music video, ‘We Believe in Greenville,’ and hope the message transcends Eastern Carolina boundaries.

News

Emerald Isle beach driving permits now available

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
There may not be as many people in the water along the Crystal Coast but the town of Emerald Isle is preparing for more people to enjoy the beach in their vehicles.

News

K&W Cafeteria files for bankruptcy

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A popular southeastern restaurant based in North Carolina, with a location in Greenville, has filed for bankruptcy.

Latest News

National

Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell dies at 68

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kool & the Gang grew from jazz roots in the 1960s to become one of the major groups of the 1970s, blending jazz, funk, R&B and pop.

News

Aerospace company helping to train U.S. military pilots moving to Global TransPark in Kinston

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Aerospace company helping to train U.S. military pilots moving to Global Transpark in Kinston

News

Food truck drive-thru to offer taste of cancelled county fair

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
There will be 7 to 10 food trucks from Pitt County and beyond serving, as they put it, “all the fair foods under one roof,” along with some special additions.

News

Sheriff’s Office welcomes new specialized K9

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has officially welcomed a new member to their team, and this one comes with incredible tracking abilities. K9 Rhys is the newest member of the Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit.

News

Pitt County man charged with trafficking heroin

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Following a month-long investigation, a Stokes man has been charged with trafficking heroin and other drug offenses.