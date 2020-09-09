Advertisement

COVID-19 case confirmed at Camp Lejeune school

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - There has been a confirmed COVID-19 case at a Camp Lejeune school.

Marines say the positive case happened at Bitz Intermediate School.

The base says the person was tested on Saturday and the results came back Monday.

Camp Lejeune would not say if the positive case was a staff member or a student at the school.

The school sent out a letter to all parents, and those identified as close contacts with the person have been notified. Students who were close contacts will now be switched to remote learning. The base did not immediately say how many students have been placed in quarantine.

