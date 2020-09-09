CDC says COVID-19 pandemic may be stressful for people.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is a stressful time for many people, as they deal with the COVID -19 pandemic, politics, and social justice concerns.

Leaders with the Centers for Disease Control say just one issue along like the COVID-19 pandemic may be stressful for people. There’s added stress with additional concerns.

Fear and anxiety about a new disease, conflict, and what could happen can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Public health actions, such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely, and can increase stress and anxiety.

However, these actions are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC adds that coping with stress in a healthy way will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

There is also local advice to cope with these pressures. According to ECU Professor Heather Littleton, stressors and the feelings of uncertainty has a direct impact your mental health.

Littleton said stress can bring on issues like anxiety, depression and irritability and add its important people find healthy ways to deal with and release negative feelings.

She said self-healing is a must. “Look at what coping mechanisms that you already have that work for you, and have you may be stopped using some coping mechanisms that you’ve used before whether that’s physical activity or meditation or prayer or interacting with other people.”

Experts also suggest planning ahead for things that can cause stress for parents and children like remote learning.

