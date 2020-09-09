Butterfield Transportation Center reopens building for patron breaks only

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many areas of daily life are slowly reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public transportation is one industry that’s taken a big hit and now reopening building to its patrons.

In Greenville, the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center building is open again for the first time in months, but with very limited hours.

The public can use the transportation center restrooms or its lobby to get out of the heat or rainy weather between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Anyone who enters the center is required to wear a face covering, and seating has been marked to help with social distancing.

Greenville Area Transit Manager Ryan Mayers said it’s just one step in the reopening process. “So, during that time it gives our patrons the opportunity to come in and get comfortable, grab a seat, it also gives them protection from the elements. If it is a rainy day or it is too hot, they can come in a enjoy themselves.”

Currently, there are no ticket sales inside the building. Officials say during the times people can go inside of the center; the busses are going through a deep cleaning to stop the spread of COVID 19.

