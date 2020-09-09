Booze It and Lose It campaign continues with more arrests

EASTERN, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in the state who celebrated Labor Day with drinking and driving are now sobering up to some stiff penalties.

Police, deputies and state troopers across the state were out in force looking for impaired and distracted driving during their Booze It and Lose it Campaign that usually ramps up during holidays.

The numbers from the campaign’s first week in 20 Eastern counties include 140 crashes between August 31st to September 7th.

29 people were arrested for driving while impaired.

277 drivers were ticketed for seatbelt violations.

31 more people were ticketed for child restraint violations.

Also, there were almost 1,000 speeding tickets given in the first week.

Officers encourage drivers to follow the rules of the road for their own safety and the safety of others.

NC Master Trooper Taylor said, “Make sure you remember not to drive while impaired. we had a couple of fatalities involving some alcohol, that’s one thing we want to tell people. Do not drink and drive, its not a good idea. Get a designated driver or make sure you use a rideshare service.”

The Booze It and Lose It campaign runs through September 13th.

