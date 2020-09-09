AAA says cheaper gas prices will stick around

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Triple-A says the lower gas prices we saw over the Labor Day holiday weekend look like they’ll be around for awhile.

“While Carolinians enjoyed some of the lowest Labor Day prices in more than a decade, we might see even cheaper prices as we head into fall,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Demand will likely be low as we wrap up the summer travel season, which should result in more savings at the pump.”

North Carolina’s current average is $2.08 – four cents less than last week, 13 cents more than a month ago and 28 cents cheaper than a year ago.

At $2.21, today’s national average is two cents less than last week, one cent more than last month and 35 cents cheaper than a year ago. The national average during the unofficial start and stop to summer was $2.15, the cheapest it has been since 2004.

AAA says gasoline demand diminished this summer, which ultimately meant increased supply and cheaper prices at the pump and they say that trend continues.

