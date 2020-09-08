Advertisement

Wildlife Resources Officers stress safety on the water

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this unofficial end of summer, several people spent their Labor Day out on the water, and wildlife officials were out there to make sure it was a safe day.

People lined up to launch their boats at Port Terminal near Greenville.

Officers from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission say they are seeing a lot of first-time boat owners and boaters.

Officer Ryan Biggerstaff says public safety is number one and they are making sure there are enough life jackets onboard each boat, and making sure children twelve and under are wearing one.

Officers are also keeping an eye out for impaired boat drivers.

Biggerstaff says it’s good to have an experienced person on board. “All of the other people who have experience with boating, hunting and trapping, we all have had a mentor and I encourage each of you to find someone who is new to this. Help them and teach them things to be safe and ensure they have fun.”

Biggerstaff says new boat owners can go to ncwildlife.org to learn about boating regulations and people can also sign up for online boating safety courses.

