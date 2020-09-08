Tropical Storm Paulette & Rene

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday afternoon over the Central Atlantic and as of midday Tuesday has sustained winds of 65 mph. The storm is expected to turn more northerly over the weekend, keeping the storm away from the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Rene currently resides closer to the African coast and has 40 mph winds. The storm is moving west at 15 mph. Like Paulette, this storm is expected to drift west before turning north. Neither system will affect Eastern N.C. or the U.S. over the next five days.

A third system may form closer to us over the next couple of days. A disturbance a few hundred miles east-southeast of the NC Coast is drifting toward North Carolina. The hurricane center gives is a 40% chance of tropical development over the next few days. It should bring an increased threat of rain showers later this week. Whether it reaches Tropical Depression status or not, it will likely keep us wet later this week.

