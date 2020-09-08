Streetscape project in Jacksonville to close College Street

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new streetscape project for downtown Jacksonville is shutting down a few areas for construction.

A section of College Street is closing for a project that will help alleviate downtown flooding.

This closure is part of an eventual project that will provide streetscape improvements along New Bridge Street, which will install important stormwater management.

There will still be access to businesses along College Street during construction.

The closure will start Tuesday, September 8th, and is expected to last three weeks.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.