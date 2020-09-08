Advertisement

State beach rental companies prepare for a busy fall

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Many coastal North Carolina vacation rental companies say it’s been a busy summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re not expecting a slowdown any time soon.

While Labor Day marks a ceremonial end to summer, with many parents teleworking and students doing online learning, long-term rental reservations in the fall are pouring in, representatives for companies along the coast told The StarNews of Wilmington for a story published Monday.

``The rest of September and October are still insanely busy, with a lot of longer-term rentals coming off the market for two or three months,’' Intracoastal Vacation Rentals property manager Ian Kraus told the newspaper.

That’s coming after what Kraus described as the busiest summer he’s experienced.

Sloane Realty Vacations, which serves Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach in Brunswick County, has also had an ``exceptionally good summer,’' according to general manager Whitney Sauls. Sauls said the company has been at 100 percent capacity, something she was not expecting in the spring.

``We were really worried how the summer would play out. But people want to be able to take a vacation and connect away from the living environment they’ve been confined to, and vacation rentals are a safe way to do that,’' she said.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers moving from east to west

Updated: moments ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Cloud cover and rain chances will increase through the rest of the week.

Crime

SHERIFF: All leads checked in 9-year-old’s murder; reward now offered

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Makiia Slade was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near West Queen Street in Edenton back on July 24th.

Crime

Police turn investigation of deadly Greenville gunfight over to district attorney

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Greenville police say that they have turned their investigation of a deadly gunfight over to the district attorney’s office.

Local

Jacksonville police K9 receives bullet, stab proof vest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
K9 Maverick will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Latest News

State

NC trooper charged with stealing gym equipment worth $5,000 from Gastonia YMCA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say 44-year-old Jerome John Letcavage has been charged with felony larceny.

State

President Trump headed to Winston-Salem

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
President Donald Trump will be heading back to North Carolina Tuesday.

News

Field of Honor fundraiser highlights personal heroes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Whether it’s a parent, doctor, teacher or friend, we all have a personal hero. Hundreds of those heroes can be honored during the annual Field of Honor fundraiser.

News

Field of Honor fundraiser highlights personal heroes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Dozens of flags are lined up at the Town Common in Uptown Greenville for the third annual Field of Honor.

News

Beach businesses are bouncing back

Updated: 15 hours ago
Even with the pandemic, and maybe even because of it, beach businesses on the Crystal Coast have bounced back this summer.

News

Lawmakers discuss vote related to coronavirus relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
Direct payments will be issued to families in the state with at least one child, thanks to a $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief measure.