SHERIFF: Man in Connecticut served warrant for 2019 Washington County murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office says a warrant has been served for the 2019 murder of a man here in the east.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes and the SBI say that Tremayne Staton was served with a warrant for an open count of murder in the death of Oji Wynn.

It was back on November 14th of 2019 that deputies found the Washington County native’s body inside his vehicle on Folly Road. Officials say Wynn had three gunshot wounds.

Barnes says that after the murder, Staton went to Connecticut with his girlfriend and was later charged with felony domestic assault for attacking her.

Officials say Staton has been held without bond since the assault.

Barnes says that the warrant was served by law enforcement in Bridgeport, Connecticut and that staton is awaiting extradition back to Washington County.

