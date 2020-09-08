Advertisement

SHERIFF: All leads checked in 9-year-old’s murder; reward now offered

A reward was announced Monday morning by officials in Chowan County.
A reward was announced Monday morning by officials in Chowan County.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A $5,000 reward is now being offered to help solve who killed a 9-year-old girl earlier this summer.

Makiia Slade was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near West Queen Street in Edenton back on July 24th.

The girl was in her mom’s car. Shatory Slade was wounded in the shooting.

Sheriff Dwayne Goodwin says they have checked every possible lead in the case and so far have no suspects. He is hoping the reward will spark some new information.

Those who put up the money for the reward want to remain anonymous, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information on Slade’s death should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.

