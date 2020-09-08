Advertisement

President Trump headed to Winston-Salem

He is attending a campaign rally at an airport.
President Donald Trump will be heading back to North Carolina Tuesday.
President Donald Trump will be heading back to North Carolina Tuesday.(Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Donald Trump will be heading back to North Carolina Tuesday.

The trip is part of his visit to two battleground states ahead of the election. First, President Trump will deliver remarks on the environment at the the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse in Florida.

He will then head to Winston-Salem for a campaign rally at an airport.

This will be President Trump’s third visit to North Carolina in three weeks.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Field of Honor fundraiser highlights personal heroes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Whether it’s a parent, doctor, teacher or friend, we all have a personal hero. Hundreds of those heroes can be honored during the annual Field of Honor fundraiser.

News

Field of Honor fundraiser highlights personal heroes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Dozens of flags are lined up at the Town Common in Uptown Greenville for the third annual Field of Honor.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Rain chances and humidity increasing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Cloud cover and rain chances will increase through the rest of the week.

News

Beach businesses are bouncing back

Updated: 12 hours ago
Even with the pandemic, and maybe even because of it, beach businesses on the Crystal Coast have bounced back this summer.

Latest News

News

Lawmakers discuss vote related to coronavirus relief

Updated: 12 hours ago
Direct payments will be issued to families in the state with at least one child, thanks to a $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief measure.

News

Essential employees at hospital work through pandemic on Labor Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
Labor Day is normally set aside for most employees to take a break and relax. But for some employees, they’re still desperately needed at work.

News

Wildlife Resources Officers stress safety on the water

Updated: 12 hours ago
On this unofficial end of summer, several people spent their Labor Day out on the water, and wildlife officials were out there to make sure it was a safe day.

News

POLICE: Warrants obtained for three involved in Greenville parking lot assault

Updated: 12 hours ago
Warrants have been taken out against three people police say were involved in an assault on a teenager in the parking lot of a restaurant.

News

Lawmakers discuss vote related to coronavirus relief

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Direct payments will be issued to families in the state with at least one child, thanks to a $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief measure.

News

Streetscape project in Jacksonville to close College Street

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A new streetscape project for downtown Jacksonville is shutting down a few areas for construction.