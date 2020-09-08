President Trump headed to Winston-Salem

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Donald Trump will be heading back to North Carolina Tuesday.

The trip is part of his visit to two battleground states ahead of the election. First, President Trump will deliver remarks on the environment at the the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse in Florida.

He will then head to Winston-Salem for a campaign rally at an airport.

This will be President Trump’s third visit to North Carolina in three weeks.

