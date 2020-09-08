Phillip’s Forecast: Showers moving from east to west

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

A weak low pressure system off the NC coast will gradually move closer to the area. As it does, the humidity and rain chances will begin increasing Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will run around 40%-60% Tuesday through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon/evening hours. Winds will be out of the northeast at 4 to 8 mph. The higher humidity levels will make the muggy mid 80s feel like the low 90s each day. Lows will hold in the low 70s with winds blowing in out of the east at 4 to 8 mph.

Showers and storms will dot the radar the next several days. (WITN)

Friday & The Weekend

The moisture flow from the ocean will decrease a touch with rain chances running around 30%-40% Friday through Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s with increasing sun breaks during the day. A cold front will slowly push over the region Sunday night into Monday with climbing rain chances and drier, cooler air to follow by the middle of next week.