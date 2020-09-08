Advertisement

New Bern Dr. sentenced for unlawfully distributing Oxycodone, money laundering, tax evasion

(Uncredited | U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern doctor convicted last year by a federal jury on charges he ran an illegal oxycodone distribution practice has been sentenced to decades behind bars.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, 54-years-old, was found guilty of five counts of unlawful distribution of oxycodone outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, five counts of money laundering by concealment, and three counts of attempt to evade and defeat tax.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Carolina says Kumar has been sentenced to 20-years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the Internal Revenue Service in the amount of $471,758.40 and a criminal fine in the amount of $50,000.

Federal prosecutors say Dr. Kumar ran a “cash only” sports medicine and rehabilitation practice from 2004 to 2016. They say during a five year period he wrote some 9,500 opioid prescriptions with little or no medical examination.

Testimony at trial showed patients got a prescription from Kumar at every visit without distinction based on their prior history of medications, prior treatment, or medical diagnoses.

At trial, former patients testified that Kumar would accept cash as the only form of payment, each visit costing $200. Every patient received a prescription for oxycodone or controlled substances from Kumar at every visit. Patients were put on a “monthly maintenance program” requiring them to come back to Kumar for additional refills. The prescriptions were issued regardless of their history of prior medications, prior treatment, and medical diagnoses. During these visits, Kumar was often observed wearing a handgun.

Kumar was arrested and search warrants were executed at both his residence and business. At the time of his arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun and three full magazines of ammunition from Kumar. He was also in possession of over $145,000 in United States currency. At his house, law enforcement recovered 35 additional firearms, many loaded with high-capacity magazines, and over 40,000 rounds of ammunition. Investigators also discovered five large duct-taped PVC tubes containing nearly $450,000 in United States currency.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina commented, “In the summer of 2011 and from that point until now, Dr. Kumar turned his back on the medical profession and on the values of ethics and the principles of human care and decency that govern the behavior of medical professionals. Put more directly, he moved from being a doctor to being a common, ordinary and dangerous drug trafficker.”

